Zarinah Wafa "Zakiyyah" El-Amin

Zarinah Wafa "Zakiyyah" El-Amin Obituary
EL-AMIN, Zarinah Wafa "Zakiyyah" Zarinah Wafa El-Amin, 27, of Austin, died Sunday, September 1st. She was born in Austin, TX on February 7, 1992, a daughter of Wanda Zakiyyah (Dancy) El-Amin and Craig Shadeed El-Amin. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 5th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church. Interment private at convenience of the Family. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Zarinah's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019
