BOLTON, Zorena Barbara Segal We mourn your loss. Daughter of Philip Segal and Kitty Gold. She is survived by her daughter, Elisa, her husband, Mike, their children Allyson, Juliette, and Bennett; her son, James, his partner Sue, and their children Ava, Zara, Stella, Niko, and Lena; her brother Malcolm and his wife Melanie, and countless other relatives and dear friends from every decade of her life. The family wishes to thank the Hernandez family, especially Laura and Mirella, who saw to it that the last decade of her life was filled with love, laughter, and extraordinary care. She attended the Bronx High School of Science, Barnard College, and UT Austin's School of Social Work, where she earned her Master's Degree in 1967. She worked at the Austin State Hospital, UT Austin's School of Social Work, and the Blackstock Family Health Center, before discovering her passion for individual and couple's counseling in the setting of her private practice. She was vibrant, mischievous, intelligent, and generous of heart. When you were lucky enough to be part of a conversation with her, you were all that mattered. She loved early morning garage sales and could not pass up a good bargain. She loved striking up conversations with just about anyone. She will be remembered for her adventures in poetry in her later years, her love of travel, and her devotion to her family. She was an advocate for all who suffered and for all whose voices may have otherwise gone unheard. Her death is felt as a sharp pain that leaves us somewhat breathless. May her memory be a blessing for all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://www.splcenter.org/support-us). A celebration of life is planned; please contact the family for details or Austin Natural Funerals. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary