Alan Lee Hughes, 69, a resident of the Colville area for the past 35 years, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, in Lake Stevens, Washington.

He was a breast cancer survivor (diagnosed in April 2019), but eventually succumbed to extensive lung injury due to complications with chemo/radiation therapy.

Alan loved the outdoors, and was especially passionate about hunting and fishing. On any given opportunity he could be found wetting a line searching for that elusive trophy bass.

Unbeknownst to many, Alan was a certified scuba diver and loved to spear fish off the Oregon Coast.

He also volunteered with Lane County Search & Rescue, while residing in Eugene, Oregon.

Alan was born in Torrance, California on Nov. 10, 1950, to Wydell and Margaret Hughes. He grew up in San Pedro and Crestline, California, where he was a star football player and graduated from Rim of the World High in 1969.

In 1972, Alan welcomed his first-born son, Nathan Alan Hughes, with his first wife, Nancy, in California. It was during this time period that Alan was radically saved and gave his heart to the Lord.

He eventually moved to Sweet Home, Oregon, and, in 1975, he met and married the love of his life, Marilyn Vasey. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Portland, Oregon, where he attended Bible College for two years.

The family had grown to four (Misti and Dustin) while in Portland, and in 1977, they moved to Eugene, Oregon.

As the family continued to expand (David, Adam and Jeremiah) The Hughes wished for a more rural lifestyle, so they moved to Colville, Washington, in the spring of 1985. Their youngest daughters, Katie and Sarah, were born there.

Alan was well known in Stevens County with various jobs he held…Plum Creek Timber (Stimson), Schwan's, Colville Valley Concrete, and Northern Energy. He retired from Cenex Propane in December 2018.

He was also involved in coaching Little League, and was an active member of several area churches during the years of raising his family.

Alan was passionate about his family and cherished time together with his children and grandchildren.

He especially loved camping, boating, gardening, birding, and the Oregon Coast.

Alan and Marilyn recently sold their Colville home (June 2020) and bought a motor home. Even though he was diagnosed in January 2020 with pulmonary fibrosis, his dream was to do some traveling in the U.S., visiting national ational parks, and go to Arizona for the winter. The Hughes embarked on their travels July 20 with their lifetime best friends, Kent and Pat Mannan. They enjoyed their journey through Montana and eventually reached the Tetons on July 28.

Alan's health drastically declined and he was hospitalized in Idaho and then briefly was in hospice care following a stay at UWMC in Seattle.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Wesley. Alan is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 45 years; 8 children, Nathan (Michelle), Sherwood, Oregon; Misti Hughes-Ojo (Kayode ), Lake Stevens; Dustin (Kisha), Colville; David (Alyssa), Spokane Valley, Washington; Adam (Jodi), Ferndale, Washington; Jeremiah (Rebecca), Spokane Valley; Katie Wilson (Torey), Ferndale; Sarah Hughes, Salem, Oregon; brother, Bill Hughes, Camas Valley, Oregon; sister, Cherryl Karatzas (Peter), Colville; sister, Ruby Murphy, Hesperia, Californai; brother-in-law, Jim Vasey, (Shelly), Wichita, Kansas, brother-in-law, Al Vasey (Shelly), Tucson, Arizona; 21 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family members, special friends and neighbors.

The family is planning a 'Celebration of Life' service Nov. 7th, 2020, in Colville, at the Ag Trade Center – 317 W Astor, starting at 3 p.m. Food and fellowship to follow.

If you have a funny story or memory you would like to share please do so. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate Alan's life.

