Alice Loraine Buffan born Jan. 24, 1931, in Caldoa, Colorado, to Rudolph and Beulah Weinkauf, passed away at the blessed age of 89 on July 29, 2020.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Buffan; five children, Herbie, Freddie, Donna, Martha (Provost), and Linda; and two granddaughters Amber Graham and Kayla Snow.
Alice is survived by two sisters, Bonnie Burnett of Seattle, Washington, and Sally Anderson of Libby, Montana; brother and sister-in-law, Russ and Mert Carlson of Northport, Washington; three sons; a daughter and their spouses, John (Kathy), Dan (Janet), Mike (Christina) and Susan (Tim Krohn); 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great–great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was a long-time resident of Northport. She was a member of the Northport Women's Auxiliary League and the Southfork Grange.
Alice was active in the Northport Historical Society and helped to establish a community outreach program through her church.
She was an avid reader, gardener, skilled seamstress, wonderful cook and dedicated woman of God.
She was often seen walking through Northport having long chats, either with God or the neighbors. Alice's walks shortened over the years but her long talks with God never did.
She lived a full and blessed life.
In honor of Alice, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Northport Historical Society, P.O. Box 93, Northport WA. 99157, or online at https://www.northporthistory.org/
.
In loving memory: John, Dan, Mike, and Susan.