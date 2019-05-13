Alton Sanders

Alton Lee "Sandy" Sanders, 95, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 3, 2019, with his wife, Chris at his side. He was born Jan. 26, 1924, to Arthur and Francis (Morrow) Sanders at the ranch of his grandparents, Hal and Nora Morrow, in Kent, a community in Sherman County, Ore.

The family later moved to the community of Alfalfa, near Bend, Ore., where he grew up and went to school.

At age 17, just weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Dewey DD349 and the PCR 849 in the Pacific for the duration of the war. He was awarded numerous metals for the various battles he was part of but, for him, the far greater reward for his service was getting to come home.

After the Navy, he signed up with the Merchant Marines and spent another two years at sea. In 1947, he hired on with the Great Northern Railroad, Great Falls Montana Division, as a telegraph operator, transferring to the Spokane Division in 1948. He was the depot agent at Republic, Wash., from 1957 to 1962, from there he transferred to Kettle Falls, Wash. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad as the Traveling Depot Agent for Colville, Kettle Falls and Northport, Wash., in December 1981, ending his 34-year career with the railroad.

His first marriage ended in divorce and, in December 1974, he and Chris met, later married and shared a wonderful life of 44 years together.

He enjoyed spending time with family and loved traveling, especially to the Oregon Coast and Central Oregon where he grew up. Yet, he would always say the best part of any trip no matter were they went, was when he got back home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elsie Worley, Opal Judd; brothers, Joe and Bill Sanders; niece, Sandra Leschin, and his son, Fred Sanders.

Survived by his wife, Chris; daughter, Judi (Mike) Willis, Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren: Marlee Evans, Spokane, Steve (Laura) Sanders, Kettle Falls, Scott Sanders, Colville; great-grandchildren: Dylan Odekirk, Dakota and Ross Sanders; nieces: Ginnie Morgan, Linda Rae, Donna Kirby. Barbara Sailor, Leslie Ahrens, Laura Mears, Jennifer Beard, Lisa Cavanaugh, Jodi Field, Julie Krohn, Shelly Smisek and Crystal Terry; nephew, Tex Winnop; daughter-in-law, LeAnne Sanders; sisters-in-laws, Betty Sanders and Linda Terry and brother-in-law, Richard Willner.

At his request there will be no services. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 15, 2019