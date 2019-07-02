Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Anna Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Anna Pauline Hill

Anna Pauline Hill, 96, of Moscow, Idaho, passed away on Jan. 19, 2019 at Aspen Park Nursing Home. She was born the youngest of 4 children, on Oct. 14, 1922, to Johannes and Louise (Wachter) Pankratz, Russian immigrants homesteading near Plum, Wash. When she was two years old, her father died and the family moved off the homestead to Wilbur, Wash., where she was raised and attended school.

Anna married Fred Robinson when she was 16 years old. They began life together in the Okanogan area of northeast Washington, where Fred and his brothers worked at their uncle Frank Johnson's portable sawmill with their uncle and cousins. They were blessed with three daughters, Evelyn, LaVila, and Florence. The family has many happy memories and stories of living together with aunts, uncles, and cousins at 'camp' on Toroda Creek during those mill days. In 1955, they moved Anna and Fred moved their family to Fruitvale, British Columbia, Canada, following work with the Johnson Mill. In 1960 Anna and Fred returned to Washington living briefly in Chewelah before moving to Colville. Fred passed away in 1971 at the age of 57. A loving caregiver at heart, Anna worked as a nurse's aide at the Colville nursing home. With her sister Lydia's help, she cared for Pearl Robinson, her aging mother-in law, at home in Colville until Pearl's death. They also cared for their mother and Leona Johnson, Pearl's sister and Frank's wife.

In 1975, Anna married Otto Hill. They resided on timber acreage near Deep Lake, north of Colville. They had nine children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their combined family. Anna and Otto enjoyed 13 years together there, woodworking, refinishing projects and raising a large garden. After staying there alone for a number of years, Anna moved to a small acreage next door to granddaughter Brenda Barnard, in Hermiston, Ore. She enjoyed 14 years there, spending cherished time with her great-grandchildren. Declining health necessitated a move to the Aspen Park nursing facility in Moscow, Idaho, near granddaughter, Larissa Labolle, where she has resided for the past eight years.

Anna accepted Jesus as her savior in her early teens and had a strong spiritual faith her entire life. She was active in her church and faith community. Anna was an avid reader, spending hours and hours reading her Bible as well as the Reader's Digest and National Geographic. She was blessed with good eyesight and was able to read until recently.

Anna loved her family. She showered them with love through her cooking. Most visits to her house included being treated to her special cinnamon rolls and large home cooked meals. Her grandchildren loved to visit, building forts, fending off bears, hiking, and going to the lake. They loved helping her cut blooms and fill vases around her entire house with fresh arrangements. She enjoyed teaching them to cook, playing board games or putting puzzles together. She is fondly remembered by her family for her caring heart, spunkiness and great sense of humor. She loved to tease and joke around. Her sharp wit kept her caregivers on their toes in her last years.

She also really loved animals. She raised goats, sheep and chickens, most of which had names, and were very much pets. She also had her special cats as well her faithful dog Buck. Wherever Anna lived, she always had a large flourishing garden. She enjoyed being outdoors with her sun-hat on, tending to her animals, gardening and growing beautiful flowers.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Johannes and Louise (Wachter) Pankratz; siblings, Ralph Pankratz, Lydia Hardy, and Fred Pankratz; her two husbands, Fred and Otto; her three daughters, Evelyn Lee, LaVila Webber, and Florence Harper; and sons in-law, Harry Lee and Bill Harper.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel Webber of Wembley, Alberta, Canada; her grandchildren, Larissa LaBolle of Deary, Idaho, Brenda Barnard of Hermiston, Ore., Mervin Webber of Grand Prairie Alberta, Laurel Webber of Kitimat, B.C., Donna Harper of Vancouver, B.C., Daryl Webber of Kakut Lake, AB, Caroline Puffalt of Kipling, Saskatchewan, and Lorne Webber Edmonton, AB; her 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her husband, Otto Hill's extended family, and numerous friends.

A memorial service will be held July 18th at 11:00 a.m at the Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville, Wash. An ash committal will follow the memorial service, located at Mt. View Park Cemetery located within Colville, Wash. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 3, 2019