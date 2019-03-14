Annella Barnes

Annella Johnson Barnes of Vale, Ore., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Lovell, Wyo., on Sept. 10, 1931, to Alvin Smith Johnson and Sofe Christina Wasden. She was married in Idaho Falls on Sept. 19, 1950, to Neal Dewey Barnes, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by Yvonne Slater, Jason, Juanita Isert, Quinn, Ethan, Nephi, Shad, LaNell Stewart, Rex, DoVay Perry, and Zemeran, two brothers and one sister, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Annella had many talents, including sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting and painting. She also had a knack for candy making.

She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many hours serving in various capacities. She will be remembered for her wisdom, kindness and love of the gospel and her family.

Services for Annella will be held in Vale at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, March 16, 2019 ,at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service in Chewelah, Wash., at the Chewelah Memorial Park on March 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary