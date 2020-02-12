|
|
Anton Alois "Tony" Bodner was called home to the arms of his Savior on Jan. 26, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Born on Dec. 25, 1929, in Graz, Austria, to Anna Zipperle and Martin Bodner, he joined Martin, Jr., Anna, and Theresia in the family.
He endured Nazi occupation during World War II, enduring numerous and untold hardships at the hands of occupying forces.
After the war, he entered Chef's Apprentice training at the Kaizerhoff Hotel in Badgastein, Austria, where he learned skills that would take him all over the world, and bless him for the rest of his life. He married Charlotte in 1952, and was blessed with a son, Peter, shortly thereafter.
In 1954, Tony and his little family immigrated to the United States, settling in California, and took the oath of citizenship in 1960.
He was an Executive Chef at many hotels and resorts from California to Sun Valley, Idaho. After immigrating, Tony and Charlotte welcomed three more children; Irene, Fred, and Ron.
In 1981, Tony was courted by and accepted an offer to work for the Disneyland Resort as their Executive Chef. His marriage to Charlotte ended around this time.
Shortly thereafter he met and married Kathy Rosa Porras on Feb. 14, 1983, adding her son Henry to his family.
Tony and Kathy purchased a home in Rice, Washington, where they moved to in 1992 after retiring from Disneyland. Tony helped to establish Fire District #12 in Rice, and served on the Board for the Colville Food Bank for many years.
Tony always gave a firm handshake, was passionate about the freedom and liberty he experienced in the United States, loved history and geography, and was known for his great humor and for being a prankster.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, and is survived by his Wife, Kathy of Rice, son Peter and Leann Bodner of Thousand Oaks, California; daughter Irene and Tim Kessler of Elk, Washington, son Fred and Robin Bodner of West Hills, California, son Ron Bodner of Reno, Nevada, son Henry Bodner of Los Angeles, California, and numerous grandchildren, and great-grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to: Fire District #12, Colville Food Bank; Pet Refuge in Colville, and Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020