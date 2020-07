Arne Per Pearson, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 13,2020, surrounded by his loving family in his Mead, Washington, home.Arne was born on May 5, 1934, in Kräcklinge, Sweden, to Gunnar Nathanael and Valborg Elisabet (Andersson) Pearson.Arne was raised on the Husby family farm near Örebro, Sweden, where heattended a small country schoolhouse until seventh grade. He then worked onthe family farm until the age of 25 while dreaming of advancing hisopportunities in the US.He pursued this dream when in June 1959, heclimbed aboard a commercial airliner and arrived in New York state.Not knowing a word of English, he headed west on a Greyhound bus andtraveled across the country to Spokane, Washington, where his uncle Dave anticipatedhis arrival and helped him set up his roots in Colville, Washington.Arne began working in the local lumber mills, including Matney's and Erickson's, andthen found his niche as a grease monkey with Cliff Neutz Chevrolet.Arne soon met a young lady at a local church who had recently moved toColville with her family. Their first date was on Feb. 14, 1963. Sevenshort months later, on Sept. 21, he exchanged wedding vows with LouiseCroteau. They were married at the newly built Nazarene Church in Colville. After they were married, his life was also greatly enriched bythe four gifts God gave him in his children.Arne was also given theopportunity to use his skills as a mechanic with the Stevens County RoadDepartment.He also enjoyed learning and completed his GED through LaSalle University while working full time and raising his children. In1999, he retired after almost 25 years with the county, and then he turnedhis attention to volunteering.He loved to help out with church needs, tofix the neighborhood's small engine problems, to create woodworkingtreasures and to maintain his garden and love of flowers.Arne loved to spread the Word of God through song and music. He wasgifted musically and shared his talent through guitar, accordion, organ,piano and singing with his wife and children.He was a loving husband,father, and grandfather whose faith led him to walk with gentleness andsteadfastness of character. Many young men and women claimed him as afather figure and mentor.Arne was an active member at Grace Evangelical Free Church and served asan Elder for 10 years.He also volunteered with the Meals on Wheelsprogram and served anyone else who presented a need.Arne was preceded in death by his sister, Gullan Larsson, and a brother,Runo Pearson.He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Louise Pearson; sons, Andreas (Janet) of Coal Township, Pennsylvania, Roland (Susie) ofColbert, Washington; daughters, Arnetta(Gary) Shaffer of Fairview, Oregon, andLisbet(John) Taylor of El Cajon, California; eight grandchildren, Sofia, Alaina,Wolfgang, Nadia, Lindsey, Molly, Josie and Jennifer; brother-in-law,Bengt Larsson of Örebro, Sweden; Swedish nieces, Birgitta Larsson andChristina Jarvis (Graham); numerous nieces and nephews and extendedfamily.His family and all who knew him will greatly miss him.A viewing open to friends and family will be held at Danekas FuneralChapel in Colville on Wednesday, July 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Arne Per Pearson will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, July23, 2020, at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville.A graveside service and vault interment will follow at Mountain ViewPark Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Tim Goble will officiate.Please come COVID-19 compliant when attending the service. Please also visitthe online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.