Arne Per Pearson, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 13,
2020, surrounded by his loving family in his Mead, Washington, home.
Arne was born on May 5, 1934, in Kräcklinge, Sweden, to Gunnar Nathanael and Valborg Elisabet (Andersson) Pearson.
Arne was raised on the Husby family farm near Örebro, Sweden, where he
attended a small country schoolhouse until seventh grade. He then worked on
the family farm until the age of 25 while dreaming of advancing his
opportunities in the US.
He pursued this dream when in June 1959, he
climbed aboard a commercial airliner and arrived in New York state.
Not knowing a word of English, he headed west on a Greyhound bus and
traveled across the country to Spokane, Washington, where his uncle Dave anticipated
his arrival and helped him set up his roots in Colville, Washington.
Arne began working in the local lumber mills, including Matney's and Erickson's, and
then found his niche as a grease monkey with Cliff Neutz Chevrolet.
Arne soon met a young lady at a local church who had recently moved to
Colville with her family. Their first date was on Feb. 14, 1963. Seven
short months later, on Sept. 21, he exchanged wedding vows with Louise
Croteau. They were married at the newly built Nazarene Church in Colville. After they were married, his life was also greatly enriched by
the four gifts God gave him in his children.
Arne was also given the
opportunity to use his skills as a mechanic with the Stevens County Road
Department.
He also enjoyed learning and completed his GED through LaSalle University while working full time and raising his children. In
1999, he retired after almost 25 years with the county, and then he turned
his attention to volunteering.
He loved to help out with church needs, to
fix the neighborhood's small engine problems, to create woodworking
treasures and to maintain his garden and love of flowers.
Arne loved to spread the Word of God through song and music. He was
gifted musically and shared his talent through guitar, accordion, organ,
piano and singing with his wife and children.
He was a loving husband,
father, and grandfather whose faith led him to walk with gentleness and
steadfastness of character. Many young men and women claimed him as a
father figure and mentor.
Arne was an active member at Grace Evangelical Free Church and served as
an Elder for 10 years.
He also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels
program and served anyone else who presented a need.
Arne was preceded in death by his sister, Gullan Larsson, and a brother,
Runo Pearson.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Louise Pearson; sons, Andreas (Janet) of Coal Township, Pennsylvania, Roland (Susie) of
Colbert, Washington; daughters, Arnetta(Gary) Shaffer of Fairview, Oregon, and
Lisbet(John) Taylor of El Cajon, California; eight grandchildren, Sofia, Alaina,
Wolfgang, Nadia, Lindsey, Molly, Josie and Jennifer; brother-in-law,
Bengt Larsson of Örebro, Sweden; Swedish nieces, Birgitta Larsson and
Christina Jarvis (Graham); numerous nieces and nephews and extended
family.
His family and all who knew him will greatly miss him.
A viewing open to friends and family will be held at Danekas Funeral
Chapel in Colville on Wednesday, July 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The funeral service for Mr. Arne Per Pearson will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, July
23, 2020, at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville.
A graveside service and vault interment will follow at Mountain View
Park Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Tim Goble will officiate.
Please come COVID-19 compliant when attending the service.
the online memorial and sign the guestbook atwww.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
