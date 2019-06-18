Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Arnetta Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Arnetta Lorraine Scott

Arnetta Lorraine Scott, a lifetime area resident, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1938 in Colville, Wash. to Percy and Glennice (Fine) Koschutzke.

Arnetta grew up on the ranch that her great grandfather bought in 1911 up on Kelly Hill. She was the oldest of 4 sisters and had fond memories of life on the farm. Arnetta attended the Larsen Schoolhouse on Kelly Hill, Orient and finally graduating from Kettle Falls High School in 1956 where she was a member of the Honors Society. As a child growing up she loved fishing, but for a long time she couldn't remember going fishing when it wasn't raining because if it wasn't raining, she was working on the ranch.

Arnetta met the love of her life, Gary Scott, at a dance at the old Larsen Schoolhouse. On Sept. 15, 1958 the two married at the family ranch. Arnetta and Gary bought their own place not far from the ranch and had a farm of their own raising cattle and sheep. She would remain at the home and the family grew with the birth of their 3 daughters, Maire, Colleen, and Tanis. Arnetta enjoyed sewing, and she sewed a lot of the children's clothing growing up. She always had a large vegetable garden and many fruit trees so she also did a lot of canning. Growing up, the family enjoyed going camping, fishing in the creek, and trips to Canada to visit with friends and also visited Penticton and Ainsworth. Arnetta began a long career with Colmac Industries in 1971 finally retiring in 2002. Arnetta and Gary traveled in their motor home to such destinations as 4 Corners, Zion National Park, and Lake Louise in Banff, Alberta. She was a longtime member of the Kettle River Grange, a place she very much enjoyed. Sadly, Gary passed away in 1997.

In 2011, Arnetta sold part of the ranch and moved to her home on Northport-Flat Creek where she has resided ever since. In 2015, she sold the rest of the ranch which had the house on it. Later in life, she enjoyed cheering on Gonzaga basketball, watching tennis and playing Bunco. Arnetta was the kindest, most caring, giving and loving person and also made great cookies! She was constantly concerned about everyone else and their well-being. She loved her children and grandchildren to no end and treated them all as equals. Arnetta will be sorely missed by all that had the honor of knowing her.

Arnetta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gary. She is survived by her daughters, Maire (Dale) of Boise, Idaho, Colleen (Brian) of Kettle Falls, and Tanis of Deer Park; sisters, Carolyn Koschutzke, Jeanne Palmer (Ron), Judy Koschutzke all of Kettle Falls; grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Arnetta's honor can be made to Hospice of Spokane. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial service is being planned for a later time. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 19, 2019