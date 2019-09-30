Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Beryl Eugene Best


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Beryl Eugene Best Obituary
Eugene Best

Born in Brewster Wash., on September 24, 1953, Beryl Eugene Best of Orient Wash., passed away in the presence of his loving wife, Lisa Best; mother in-law, Barbara Thomas and grandmother in-law, Elaine Glover. He was being surrounded with the love of family, friends and staff members at Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville Wash. as he transitioned to heaven to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Best of Orient Wash.; his brother, Dale Best of Orient Wash.; and his daughter, Ammouth Best of Okanogan Wash. He was fighting a long battle with "COPD" and he left us to go to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 28, at 10:05pm. "We will truly miss your sense of humor, your laugh, smile, wisdom and those precious moments that will be forever remembered by those many hearts you touched through out your time on this Earth. May you forever rest in peace in the arms of the Lord".
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now