Eugene Best
Born in Brewster Wash., on September 24, 1953, Beryl Eugene Best of Orient Wash., passed away in the presence of his loving wife, Lisa Best; mother in-law, Barbara Thomas and grandmother in-law, Elaine Glover. He was being surrounded with the love of family, friends and staff members at Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville Wash. as he transitioned to heaven to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Best of Orient Wash.; his brother, Dale Best of Orient Wash.; and his daughter, Ammouth Best of Okanogan Wash. He was fighting a long battle with "COPD" and he left us to go to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 28, at 10:05pm. "We will truly miss your sense of humor, your laugh, smile, wisdom and those precious moments that will be forever remembered by those many hearts you touched through out your time on this Earth. May you forever rest in peace in the arms of the Lord".
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019