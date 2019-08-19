|
Bessie Jean Holland
Bessie Jean Holland (Jean), left to join her family members in heaven, on Monday, Aug. 5th, 2019. She passed peacefully from the arms of her two sons still holding and loving her until it was time for her to go. She was 80 years old.
Jean was born on June 30th, 1939 in Colville Wash., to parents, George and Valie Holland. She grew up in south Stevens County around the Enterprise and Fruitland areas.
She married Philip Denison and had two sons, Ferlin and Farin Denison and began raising her sons on the Spokane Indian Reservation at the Fort Spokane area near Miles Wash.
She eventually ended up in Colville Wash., with her sons and became employed at Colmac Industries as an office secretary.
Later she took on a new role in life by marrying Gene Basler and becoming a part-time step mother to Rocky and Penny Basler whom she also adored and loved as her own for many years.
Jean eventually became employed at the Stevens County Clerk's Office where she worked until she retired from her position in public service as Chief Deputy Clerk for the Stevens County Superior Court system.
Upon retirement she took advantage of traveling to visit family and friends often vacationing with relatives on trips in and out of country. Family and traveling were two of her favorite joys in life, as was listening to country music.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, George and Valie Holland; brothers, Allen, Claude, and Clyde Holland; sisters, Ruby Dunning, Ethel Howe, Ida Green, Leona Hillsberry; granddaughters, Jessica Haynes; Jeramy Denison.
She is survived by her two sons, Ferlin and Farin Denison; sister, Iona Hill; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many loving family members and dear friends. A special mention of her wonderful childhood memories with her niece, Joyce Drake; and nephew, Harold Colman. She is already missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 am at the West End Community Center on the Spokane Indian Reservation, at 7951 West End RD. Fruitland Wash. 99129. A pot luck type luncheon will be held at the same location following the service. She loved potluck gatherings. Cemetery services at a later date for immediately family.
In lieu of flower deliveries to the service, donations can be made to the , the , or a in Jean's honor.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019