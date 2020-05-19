Betty Lou Pitts was born on April 1, 1932, in Wilbur, Washington. She passed away May 13, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 88.
Betty grew up in a time and place where times were tough. Folks in farm country depended on family and neighbors to help each other make it through strenuous times.
Born to Frank and Cora Cole, Betty had two brothers, Bob and Bill. Two older siblings, Frank Jr. and Mary Francis, passed away before Betty was born.
In 1935, Frank and Cora had saved up enough money to purchase a small cattle ranch about 10 miles southwest of Colville, Washington. So, they packed up the family and moved from the Almira area.
Betty was often teased by her brothers for being "spoiled" because she received so much attention.
In a book that Floyd (her husband) and Betty had written about their lives, there is a passage about how Cora would collect rainwater to wash Betty's hair, and then tie her hair up in rags to attain beautiful curls.
Betty's formal education started in a small country schoolhouse about three miles south of their home. Back then, children either rode the school bus or rode in their folks' pickup over snowy, icy roads in the winter.
One event that made an impression on Betty during her school years was the building of Grand Coulee Dam, and how it changed the area she lived in forever, in a positive way. She recalled how the dam put Eastern Washington on the world map.
One of Betty's other fond childhood memories was that of Shirley Temple. Betty even had a "Shirley" doll that she doted over much of the time.
Although growing up in that era required a lot of hard work by everyone in the household, there was always time for play. The Cole children always had time for games and fun.
Frank always kept a few horses on the ranch, and the kids rode all the time with neighbors and friends. For Betty, nothing was better than spending an afternoon riding her favorite horse, "Old Snip."
When the weather wouldn't permit riding horses, the Cole kids could always be found inside playing cards or board games.
A very special childhood friend was Joanne Newton, who lived a couple miles from the Cole Ranch. She and Betty spent hours together. They got along well and could defend themselves, especially against the boys.
Fourth of July celebrations were always a big deal at the Cole ranch. It was a popular meeting spot for many friends and neighbors. Betty fondly remembered fun times and the many quarts of homemade ice cream that was churned out during those special times.
Fast forward to Betty's high school years.
The summer before her junior year, Betty worked at Hale's soda fountain and bookstore in Colville. She loved working there. She was paid $1.25 an hour, but probably would have worked for free. Hale's was the hub of activity in Colville and Betty loved being a part of it.
Floyd Pitts and Betty met that same year, 1949. Betty had been talked into entering the Snow Queen contest. She breezed through the week of pageant activities and judging, unaware that a ruggedly handsome young man named Floyd was quite interested in the saucy young lady from Colville High School.
Floyd bet some of his friends $1 that the one with "the pretty legs" would win. He didn't even know her name at that time.
As it turns out, Betty didn't win, but made an incredible impression on Floyd. Years later, he was fond of telling his friends "that woman has been costing me money ever since I laid eyes on her."
Coming home from serving his country in the Air Force and getting to play baseball with the Air Force team, Floyd settled in Kettle Falls and started playing baseball with the town team. It was during a hard-fought game against Trail, British Columbia, when Floyd became aware of three pretty girls sitting in the stands behind his catcher position - and booing his every move.
He tried to ignore it, but after several innings it was making him angry, so he decided to find out who they were. After the game, Floyd asked Bob Pellisier if he knew who those girls were. It didn't take long before the name Betty Cole began to take on a special meaning for Floyd.
Floyd and Betty were married July 22, 1950, in Colville and started a new life together that would not only affect the two of them for a lifetime, but also many others who crossed their paths.
There was no time for a honeymoon, Floyd and Betty were moving to Soap Lake, Washington, that day, as Floyd had a job in Ephrata with Bird and Bush Construction. Not long after that, Betty landed a job with the Bureau of Reclamation. They remembered the day that they both received paychecks. It was the most money they had ever seen, and they felt the world was theirs.
On March 11, 1951, Betty and Floyd had their first child, Anita. The spring of 1953 saw Floyd, Betty and little Anita move to Fruitland, Washington, where Floyd was going to start farming with his uncle, Gregg Pitts.
On June 26th of that year, Floyd and Betty's second child was born, Debbie. It was not to long after Debbie was born, that they decided to move back to Colville.
Floyd got his start in the timber industry, and Betty was busy being a wife and mom to Anita and Debbie. On Easter Sunday of 1957, Floyd and Betty's third child, Greg, was born.
Over the next few years, Betty and Floyd were busy raising three children. Betty was active in the local PTA, served as a room mother and was an assistant leader for Brownies and Girl Scouts. Betty also worked part-time at the Colville J.C. Penney store.
The years went by fast as Floyd and Betty worked and raised their active children. Then, on Dec. 15th, 1967, their lives changed a bit more with the birth of their fourth child, Jeff.
Three older kids, and now a new baby, had them busier than ever. It appeared to everyone that Jeff was the icing on the cake. His older sisters coddled him, and his older brother wanted to take him to school for show and tell.
Even after the kids were raised, Betty continued to stay remarkably busy with community projects. She was involved with the Stevens County Republican Committee. She worked tirelessly for several years for the blood bank that made monthly appearances in Colville, and was still a mainstay in her kids and grandkids and great-grandkids lives.
Betty's love for her family and for her community was steadfast and true. Mom will be greatly missed by all her family. We take great comfort in knowing Betty and Floyd are together again, along with the many others that have held heaven's gates open for her. God bless you mom.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, of 62 years; daughter, Anita Nicholas; grandson, Tony Nicholas; and her two brothers, Bob and Bill.
She is survived by three children, Debbie Hunter of Spokane, Greg Pitts of Kettle Falls, and Jeff Pitts "Michel" of Colville; and son-in-law, Bruce Nicholas, of Warden, Washington; nine grandchildren; Alan, Rita, Jarrod, Jessica, Carly Jo, Brandon, Kylee, Tarren and Kora; nine great-grandchildren, Luke, Lilly, Alex, Allison, Eden, Chloe, Sawyer, Koltin, and Lucas; three great-great-grandchildren, Remington, Brody, and Rylie.
Services for Mrs. Betty Lou Pitts will begin with visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville.
A graveside service and vault interment will follow at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Stevens County Republican Party.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Services for Mrs. Betty Lou Pitts will begin with visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville.
A graveside service and vault interment will follow at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Stevens County Republican Party.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 19 to May 20, 2020.