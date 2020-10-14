Betty Lou Tremblay passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Hollister, California, the daughter of Perry and Hazel (Caudell) Koontz.
Betty spent her childhood in California and Oregon.
She transferred from a two-room school in Oregon at the Sitkum logging camp to high school in Marshfield, where she cared for children of a young family for room and board.
Her senior year of high school, she started what became a long bookkeeping career at Coastwise Finance, eventually retiring from Colmac Industries in 1992.
Betty and Bill married in 1954. They raised four children, Debbie, Lori, Chuck and Jim. Their family blossomed into 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, so far.
Their young family moved from Coos Bay, Oregon, to Kettle Falls, Washington, in 1967, and they stayed until separated by Bill's passing in 2014.
Over the years children grew and moved out. At times grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren, became temporary residents in the family home.
Retirement was busy for Betty. She catered to her ever expanding family, and spent more time as a Girl Scout Leader, which started in Oregon and spanned more than 46 years. Still, she and Bill found time to take ocean cruises nearly every year, or take a grand child on a destination vacation with them.
The past several years have been hard for the family, as Betty suffered from Alzheimer's Disease, robbing her of her memory. Losing any option in sickness to mask personality traits, Betty's true selfless and endearing nature was ever-present.
Betty is proceeded in death by her husband, Bill; two children, Lori and Jim; sister, Barbara. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Wiks with her husband, Jake; son, Chuck with his wife, Mardy; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Bev and brother, Bud.
A private family graveside service will begin a 2 p.m., Oct. 16, 2020 at Meyers Falls Cemetery in Kettle Falls. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.