The wonderful life of Beverly Rae (Cox) Birch came to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 75.
Beverly passed away peacefully at Hospice of Spokane after suffering from a stroke at Rosepoint Nursing Facility in Spokane Valley, Washington.
Beverly was born in Colville, Washington, to Winnie and Ray Cox on April 12, 1945, at the old Mount Carmel Hospital located at the corner of Elm and Astor Streets.
She was a life-long resident of Colville. Beverly was a 1963 graduate of Colville High School. She was popular among her friends and classmates, many who are life-long friends.
She started dating her future husband, Don, when she was a sophomore. The couple married on Oct. 19, 1963, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, and made their permanent home in Colville.
Beverly started her work career while in high school at Barman's Department Store in the women's department.
She accepted employment with Coast-to-Coast Store when the business opened in 1965. She gave up employment with Coast-to-Coast Store to babysit her two nieces.
She later returned to Colville's Main Street when asked to become a salesperson for LaPlant Jewelers. She spent the next 15 years at the store, where she was regarded as a most knowledgeable jewelry salesperson.
She was well respected in the business community.
Dinah Carlson, a women's clothing store owner, asked Beverly to open a shoe store adjacent to her store. In the fall of 1989, Birch's Shoe Rack became a reality. She operated the business for five years before deciding to retire.
Don and Bev's only child became the love of their life when Terry Robin Birch was born on March 23, 1972.
Beverly eventually came out of retirement when she accepted a part-time job at the Statesman Examiner at the request of her husband, who was the publisher at that time.
Don retired from the newspaper in 2005, but Beverly continued employment there through 2006.
In January 2007, Pat Lindquist asked Bev to accept a position with Arden Second Hand. She spent several years working for John and Pat Lindquist. Bev was a perfect fit for the second hand store.
Through the years, Bev was a die-hard lover of antiques and collectibles, and traveled far and wide looking for a special find.
She also enjoyed traveling and took many memorable trips with Don, including Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Canada and the eastern seaboard. The couple also spent many summer at Twin Lakes located on the Colville Indian Reservation where they leased property.
A special memory early in their marriage was spending weekends with her parents and younger brother searching for homesteads and digging for old bottles.
Beverly is survived by husband Don; son, Rob, Spokane; grandchildren, Hayden and McKenna Birch, Spokane; sister, Diane Childers (Jerry), Litchfield, Arizona; brother, Doug (Donna) Colville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial for Beverly will be held at a later date in spring or summer. Donations may be made to the Steven's County Historical Society.
