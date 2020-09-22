Blanche Elizabeth Storer, a life-long resident of the Colville and Kettle areas in Washington, passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 12, 2020. She was 93 years young.
Blanche was born on Dec. 5, 1926, to George and Dolores Fox. She was the first of 12 siblings, and a hard worker from the start, with quick wit.
Blanche attended Colville schools and graduated from Colville High School. Blanche married Cecil C. Storer on April 24, 1946, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville. Together with Cecil, she raised two daughters.
Blanche was creative with her hands and made sure that all of her children and grandchildren had beautiful afghans to keep them warm and hand-painted wooden toys to play with.
Blanche was especially well known for the beautiful wedding and birthday cakes that she made for family and friends.
She loved her garden and canning her homegrown fruits and vegetables.
A special event she looked forward to each year was huckleberry picking with her dear friend, Shirley House.
Blanche always enjoyed month long RV trips across the country each year with friends, as well as family RV camping trips every spring and fall, where she would play pinochle, walk her dogs along the river and enjoy time with her grandchildren.
Blanche is survived by her daughters, Gail House (Pat) Longview, Washington, Theresa Edwards (Bill) Evans, Washington; five grandchildren, Steve House (Jimna) Hillsboro, Oregon, Chris House (Tammie) Hillsboro, Darrin House (Carey) Longview, Colbie Edwards of Monroe, Washington, Stein Edwards (Nancy) Lexington, South Carolina; 15 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Mike Fox (Susan) Kingman, Arizona, and Dale Fox (Sherry) Colville.
Blanche was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Cecil C. Storer; her parents, five sisters and four brothers.
The graveside service and vault interment for Mrs. Blanche E. Storer, was held at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Father Kenny St. Hilaire officiated.
Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.
Visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.