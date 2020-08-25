1/1
Bonnie Kay Levers
1939 - 2020
Bonnie Kay Levers, a longtime resident of Chewelah, Washington, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born in Emmett, Idaho, on Jan. 23, 1939, to Pete and Delma (Voorhees) Eiguren.
Bonnie attended, and graduated from, Emmett High School, cheering for all four years and being voted sweetheart of the sweetheart ball.
She married the love of her life, Jim Levers, on Dec. 29, 1957, and they later welcomed three loving sons; Mike, Jeff, and Steve Levers.
She was a loving, Christian woman with a diverse range of hobbies. A skilled pottery maker, and avid golfer, camper, and skier. Bonnie enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements, and had quite the green thumb as well.
Spending time living on the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf coasts, Bonnie was able to see many beautiful parts of the country.
Every time their family moved, her first priority was getting the boys settled and the house put together, before moving onto something a little more productive.
She worked for a time at Honeywell and as an assistant to the medical director in Colville, Washington, among many other occupations.
Bonnie was a wonderful woman, a great wife to her husband Jim, and a loving mother to her sons, showing some of that love through her fantastic pies and other baked goods.
With her three boys, she always made the simple things in life a little more fun, something they carry with them to this day.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Eiguren. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Levers of Spokane; and her three sons, Mike Levers, Jeff Levers, and Steve Levers.
Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
