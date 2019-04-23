Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Bryan Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Bryan Allen Martin

1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bryan Martin

Bryan Allen Martin, a 13 -ear area resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 17, 2019. Bryan was born in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Jan. 17, 1973, to Dale and Paulette (Tate) Martin.

Bryan was born and raised in Pittsburg, Calif. , where he attended Pittsburg High School, graduating with the class of 1991. Bryan was quite the athlete and played semi-pro football for the Fairfield Gladiators.

Always willing to help anyone who needed it turned into a chance encounter in January of 1996. Even though he got "tricked" into helping a friend move, Bryan met Monica while carrying a dresser into her room after asking, "Where do you want this thing?" From that point on, they never really left each other's side.

In February of 1997, the two were wed in Reno, Nev. Bryan worked for an aluminum storefront manufacturing company and worked his way into a management position. After a health scare with Monica, the family had a long talk about making a change of scenery. They had a friend with family in the Colville area and thought they would like it out there.

They drove up to check it out, Bryan and Monica instantly knew that this is where they needed to be. They made a bid on the property, drove back down to California and put their house on the market, where it sold after only thee days of being listed. They packed up their family and lives and moved in less than 30 days.

For the first six months after moving, Bryan worked on the property. He then began working for Heath & Home Technologies and once again climbed the ladder into a management position.

Wanting a more stable work environment, Bryan decided to change careers and began working for Boise Cascade where he had remained. In typical Bryan fashion, he worked his way into the Green End Supervisory position, which he excelled at, and, at the same time, earned his AA degree.

Bryan, Monica and their children enjoyed spending time together camping in the woods, boating on Lake Roosevelt or being anywhere in the outdoors – and he especially loved being out on a deer hunt. For the past few years in February, Bryan would take Monica on a cruise to a destination with a warmer climate.

Bryan had always been a bit of a smart aleck, comedian and a jokester. When he walked into a room, he had a larger than life aura, not just his stature. Bryan left a lasting and indelible mark on the lives of everyone he met; he will be forever missed.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Monica; sons, Anthony (Brittaney) Colville, Michael, Okinawa, Japan, Kevin, Colville, Dale, Colville; daughters, Vanessa and Jessica, both of Colville, and four grandchildren, Dominik, Vincent, Jacqueline and Aubree.

The funeral service for ryan A. Martin will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville, with Pastor Tim Goble officiating.

A graveside burial will follow the service at Mt. View Park Cemetery in Colville, followed by a meal and time to gather with the family back at Grace Evangelical Free church. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries