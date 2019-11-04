|
|
Bryan Henry Robbins
Bryan Henry Robbins, age 75, of Colville, Washington passed Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a fearless four-month battle with cancer. Bryan was born June 10, 1944 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to Robert Louis and Jeanne Marie (Holst) Robbins, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Bryan grew up in Coopersville, Michigan where he attended local schools. He studied at Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta and graduated from the Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music (now Cornerstone University) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He married Faith L. Valk in 1965 in Grand Rapids and a year later, they moved to Kodiak, Alaska to do mission work with Alaska Natives. They joined The Salvation Army and were first appointed as assistant corps officers in Fairbanks. In 1968, they moved to Metlakatla, Alaska as the corps officers, and also served in Kake and in Klawock. Their four children were born during these years. Bryan and Faith bought property in Klawock and constructed a beautiful small home and farm for their family, without the use of power tools, electricity, or running water. It was during this time that Bryan became a board member of the National Pygmy Goat Association, bringing the first pygmy goats to Alaska.
After taking a leave of absence from the ministry, the family moved to Colville, Washington in 1979. Bryan worked for 35 years for the Colville School District as a custodian at the high school and junior high school. He was a founding member and president of his local chapter of the Public School Employees of Washington. He was long-time and involved member of the Colville Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed attending services at Synagogue Chavurat HaMashiach in Spokane. Bryan gave his time to his community by leading the Sunday morning services at Buena Vista Nursing Home, and donating more than 10 gallons of blood to area blood banks. He also enjoyed collecting, repairing, and showing Marx model railroads and antique toys and was active with his local model railroad collectors' club.?? Bryan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Faith, at the home; his daughters, Miriam Robbins (Dave Terpstra) and Katrinka (Jeremy) Phillips of Spokane; a son, Adriaen Robbins (Nikki Culligan), at the home; special family members, Rick and Laurie Otteson of Clayton; grandchildren, Melissa Midkiff (Barry Hunter), Taylor (Blaine) Serrin, Matthew Midkiff, River and Chase Takeshita, Eric and Elizabeth Phillips, all of Spokane, Amy Otteson of Boise, Idaho, and Cody Takeshita of Astoria, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Charlotte Hunter and Annistyn Serrin of Spokane; siblings, Louise Zaagsma of Spokane, and Jane Robbins, Catherine Robbins, and Robert (Lois) Robbins of Michigan; an aunt, Joyce Sanders of Oklahoma; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Aaron Robbins.
A memorial service will be held at Colville Church of the Nazarene, 368 E Astor Ave, Colville on Saturday, November 9, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Spokane, https://www.hospiceofspokane.org/.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019