Byron James Cooper
Byron James Cooper, age 90, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Colville, Wash. Byron was born on August 24, 1929 in Hoquiam, Wash. the son of Charles and Elizabeth Jane (Berry) Cooper.
Byron was raised in the Pingston Creek area near Kettle Falls, Wash. after moving from Hoquiam with his family as a young boy. He attended his first year of school in Marcus and then completed his education at the Pingston School House. When he was 10, Byron's mother passed away at the age of 40. Byron was then raised by family friends, the Proell's. Due to financial and transportation limitations, Byron was unable to attend high school. He worked on the Proell farm until entering the U.S. Army. Byron served overseas during the Korean War and returned to Pingston Creek following his honorable discharge in 1953. On April 24, 1953 he married longtime friend, Florence Proell in Spokane. Together they resided in Colville until 1958 when they purchased a farm in Pingston Creek. They worked on the Pingston farm and then moved to the Greenwood area where they continued farming. In 2003, Byron and Florence downsized to a home in Kettle Falls. She preceded him in death on Nov. 29, 2010. Byron remained in Kettle Falls for 4 years and then moved to Colville to reside with friends in 2014. He has resided in Colville since that time.
Byron worked hard and lived simply from what the farm provided. They raised grain, cattle, chickens and a huge garden. He had a wonderful way with animals and the farm animals would come to him by call. He and Florence enjoyed picking huckleberries and fishing the lakes and streams of northeastern Washington. Byron had a quiet and kind demeanor and was always happy with an unforgettable grin to prove it. He anchored his life in gratitude.
Byron was a longtime Mason and Past Master of the Kettle Falls Masonic Lodge #130 F&AM.
Byron was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Cooper.
He is survived by a host of friends including; Edie Stewart of Colville, Wash.
A memorial service for Mr. Byron James Cooper will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 138 E. Cedar Loop, Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to the , 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, Wash. 99204 Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019