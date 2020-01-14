Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Steve Rarrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Steve Rarrick


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Steve Rarrick Obituary
C. Steve Rarrick, 59, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.  He was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Republic, Washington. 
Steve was raised in Chewelah, Washington, and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1978. 
He received his associate degree from McPherson Christian College in 1980.  He graduated and received his bachelor's degree from George Fox College at Newberg, Oregon, in 1982. 
In 1985, he graduated from Washburn School of Law. After law school, he began his career with Davis, Wright, Unrein and McCalester.  He was the Deputy Attorney General for the state of Kansas, Consumer Protection Department. He also served on the Citizen Utility Rate Payers Board.
He was married to Jayne Jenson.  Jayne survives at their home in Topeka.
Other survivors include, four children, Ashley of Cheney, Washington, Kim, Michael and Emily ,all of Topeka; his mother, Judy Rarrick; siblings, Greg, Diane, Sue, Rhonda June, Jan, Wes, Todd, Tia and TJ; and his brother-in-law, John. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Rarrick; brother, Michael; and sister-in-law, Jena.
A memorial service will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Colville Church of the Nazarene in Colville, Washington. 
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church, or sent to Topeka Rescue Mission in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66608.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C. Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -