C. Steve Rarrick, 59, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Republic, Washington.
Steve was raised in Chewelah, Washington, and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1978.
He received his associate degree from McPherson Christian College in 1980. He graduated and received his bachelor's degree from George Fox College at Newberg, Oregon, in 1982.
In 1985, he graduated from Washburn School of Law. After law school, he began his career with Davis, Wright, Unrein and McCalester. He was the Deputy Attorney General for the state of Kansas, Consumer Protection Department. He also served on the Citizen Utility Rate Payers Board.
He was married to Jayne Jenson. Jayne survives at their home in Topeka.
Other survivors include, four children, Ashley of Cheney, Washington, Kim, Michael and Emily ,all of Topeka; his mother, Judy Rarrick; siblings, Greg, Diane, Sue, Rhonda June, Jan, Wes, Todd, Tia and TJ; and his brother-in-law, John. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Rarrick; brother, Michael; and sister-in-law, Jena.
A memorial service will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Colville Church of the Nazarene in Colville, Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church, or sent to Topeka Rescue Mission in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66608.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020