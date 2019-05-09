Resources More Obituaries for Carl Rose Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Carl Wendel Rose

Carl Wendle Rose

Carl Wendle Rose was born in Okanogan, Wash., Nov. 8, 1933, to Harold A Rose and Thelma Inez Gard Rose. He was the middle of five children. William Payne and Ellen Payne Rose were his half siblings.

Carl worked with his father as a youngster in the northeastern Washington wheat fields,and a sawmill and logging operation owned by his father.

He graduated from Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, Ore., in 1952.

On Aug. 20, 1953, he married Virginia Mae Hegstad of Portland, Ore. They met at Gladstone Campmeeting.

Carl worked as a mechanic at Harris Pine Mill in Pendleton, Ore., at night while attending Walla Walla College in College Place, Wash. He studied theology and elementary education.

While working in the woods with his father, two men asked if he'd teach at Gordon School in the mountains out of Livingston, Mont. He was hired on the spot and told that if he made it through the school year he'd receive a $100 bonus. He got the bonus. Later he learned the school had gone through three teachers the year before.

Their daughter, Sherrill, was born that winter in Livingston. After the school year they moved to Elna, Wash. While there, they adopted a 4-day old baby boy and named him Howard.

Carl then taught school in Salt Lake City before moving to Monument Valley, Utah, to a mission for the Navajo. He and Virginia taught grades 1-8. Carl also became a flight instructor, EMT instructor, a HAM radio operator, and taught fire and ambulance work to volunteers. He was also part of San Juan County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, which involved many of those skills. He was a jack of all trades with a dry sense of humor.

He graduated from Pacific Union College in Angwin, Calif., with a bachelors degree in elementary education.

They moved to Holbrook, Ariz., where he became principal of an Indian boarding school. They also taught school in Casper, Wyo.

He became an ordained pastor at Holbrook. He and Virginia pastored in churches in Arizona and Oregon, including Silverton SDA church, where his memorial will be held May 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. He died March 28, 2019. Carl was preceded in death by Virginia, June 23, 2018.

After they retired, Carl and Virginia moved to Colville, Wash., and found their little piece of paradise with lots of birds and animals. They were always eager to help wherever needed. They helped rebuild the Northport, Wash., SDA church.

In 2016, they moved to Mt. Angel, Ore., to be near their daughter.

He's survived by daughter, Sherrill Rose Hawley (Bob); son, Howard (Mary Badovinac); sister, Myrtle Age; grandchildren: Kyle (Melissa), Andrea Herod (Jason), Brittany, Laura and Kassie; and great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Ella, Aria and Barrett. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 10, 2019