Carlie "Cookie" Clark passed away last Wednesday morning in Hospice House Spokane from complications of a fall. She was a more than 50-year resident of Colville, Washington.
Born at home in East Omak, Washington, to John (McGinnis) Dobbins and Lenor 'Jackie' McClung and baptized at St. Mary's Mission; the family are Moses and Lakes Band Colville.
She was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle, Inez McClung Waters and Wes Waters. Carlie attended school up and down the Valley in Omak, Okanogan, Cashmere, Peshaston, and finally on to Keller where the family followed what work was to be had during the Depression.
She worked as an usherette at the Omak Theater. Carlie was a graduate of the Class of 1949.
After graduating, Carlie moved to Spokane, Washington, where she attended Kinman Business School. While there, she lived at the Isabella House and belonged to a sorority. She was a Miss Spokane Princess 1954 and Miss Affiliated Tribes NW the prior year.
Carlie married Robert Sandvig in 1954. The couple made their home in Colville. Their only child, Marie, was born January 1957. Carlie worked for several insurance agencies.Widowed young, she went to work as the bookkeeper for Kohlstadt Pharmacy. Carlie then worked for Phil Sax at Stevens County Title Company, eventually becoming his #2. She was a member and past president of Stevens County Business and Professional Women.
She remarried in 1973 to Charles 'Chuck' Clark. Chuck worked for Lockheed. The couple was able to travel the world with his company.
Carlie loved to travel! They went to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and all over the United States.
When Chuck became ill, they moved to Twin Lakes, Washington. Widowed again in 1986, Carlie returned to Colville and worked at the Assessor's Office till she retired. She remained in Colville for the rest of her life.
Carlie was proceeded in death by her parents; adoptive parents; stepfather Albert Orr; brothers Jim and Gail Orr; and husbands Robert Sandvig and Chuck Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Sandvig; sister, Beverly Kay Johnston; and nieces Cheryl Orr and Marnita Parr and their families. There are also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves lifelong friends Alvina Anderson Body and Nancy Hurst Anderson.
The funeral service for Mrs. Carlie Clark will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020