|
|
Carol Ann Olels, 84, of Colville, Washington, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020.
She was born on June 19, 1935, in Seattle, Washington, to Harry and Mary (Matthews) King.
Carol married Archie Olels on Jan. 9, 1960. Together they raised four daughters in Kirkland, Washington, before retiring and moving to Colville in 1994.
Carol enjoyed making pottery, had a love for all animals, especially their cats, and was committed to her faith - volunteering tirelessly at her church for many years.
Carol was preceded in death by daughters Brenda Olels and Deborah Cox.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Archie; two daughters, Dena (Gene) Knox, Carolann (Craig) O'Brien; grandchildren, Jebadiea Olels, Nichole Olels, Jace Suedel, Shaylah )'Brien and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests live flowers or flowering baskets in honor of Carol, so they can be used at her celebration of life. Archie also really enjoys live flowers as well.
You may drop off flowers at 643 Valley Westside Rd. Colville.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020