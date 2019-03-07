Carol Lavina Bezold

Carol Lavina Bezold, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully in Colville, Wash. on Feb. 22, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Nampa, Idaho, on Oct. 6, 1934, to Joseph and Laura (Hale) Montague.

Carol grew up and attended school in Nampa, Idaho, graduating from Nampa High School with the class of 1952. She met her husband, Robert ,while in college. They later wed in Moscow, Idaho, in 1955. Together they welcomed five boys into their lives, Bobby, Charlie, Bruce, Ken and Brian.

Carol had a passion for gardening, canning and knitting. Growing up, the boys learned that when mom was in the garden she wasn't to be disturbed, that was "her time." Although they didn't have much growing up, Carol had three Christmas rules when it came to giving the boys gifts: something to read, something to wear and something to play with. She was considered as a second mom, and was well respected ,by many that knew her.

Carol enjoyed reading a good mystery, particularly Agatha Christie novels. She would get together with friends once a week to knit, chat and enjoy and glass of wine.

Carol was a consummate teacher always willing to share her vast knowledge of gardening and canning to whomever was willing to learn. She was a casual Seattle Mariners fan, especially during the 1990s. She was always up to date on contemporary news and world events by watching the MacNeil Lehrer PBS Newshour and reading the newspaper every morning.

Carol had a warm charm tnd soft heart, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Carol was preceded in death by husband Robert; son Bobby; sister Barbara and a brother, Jay. She is survived by her sons, Charlie Bezold, Kettle Falls, Wash., Bruce Bezold, Kettle Falls, Wash., Ken (Kate) Bezold, Chehalis, Wash., and Brian (Jodi) Bezold, Newport, Wash.; grandchildren Jordan, Colton and Caleb; brothers Warren Montague, Joe Montague, Dale Montague and Leo Montague.

A Celebration of Life will be held Carol's home on Sat., March 9, from 11 a.m. Until 5 p.m. Sign the is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary