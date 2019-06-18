Carol Marie Clough

Carol Marie Clough passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 in Colville, Wash.. She was born on July 3, 1937 in Glasgow, Mont. to Otto and Dorothy (Cowan) Hatcher.

Carol and her family moved to St. Maries, Idaho when she was a child and then eventually to Plummer, Idaho where she attended school and high school. Carol made her way to the Republic, Wash. area and met the love of her life, Thomas "Bud" Clough at a dance in Wauconda, Wash.. After a short courtship, the two married on May 28, 1955. Carol and Bud settled down in Republic where Bud worked for the local San Poil Mill. Carol and Bud welcomed 5 wonderful children into their lives, Randy, Rick, Barbara Peggy, and Vicki. Carol, Bud and the children enjoyed many family vacations to such destinations as Disneyland, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, and camping trips to Canada. Carol enjoyed having a big garden, canning the bounty it yielded and had the luxury of 5 expert weed pullers. Carol was an excellent cook and baker that loved creating meals for her family. Carol and Bud enjoyed having company over to play pinochle and enjoy drinks. She was an extremely competitive marble board game player and rarely lost. When Bud retired from the mill and all the children had left the nest, he and Carol moved to Roseburg, Ore.. After some years in Oregon, they sold the house and travelled in their motor home, wintering in Arizona. When Bud's health began to decline, they moved to the Colville area. Sadly, Bud passed away in 2011 and Carol remained at the home for nearly 5 years until moving into Buena Vista Nursing Home for the last two years. Carol always had a good sense of humor, a quick whit, and was lovingly stern. She loved her family immensely and she will be truly missed.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bud. She is survived by her children, Randy (Dawn) Clough, Eugene, Ore., Rick (Melody) Clough, Tonasket, Wash., Barbara (Loren) Culp, Republic, Wash., Peggy Clough, Spokane, Wash., Vicki (Mike) Melby, Colville, Wash.; one brother, Richard (died at the age of 13); 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Carol M. Clough will be held at 10:00 am, on Sat., June 22, 2019 at the Republic Fraternal Order of Eagles #68.

Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary