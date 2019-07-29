|
|
Carol Franz Mountain
Carol Franz Mountain, a former resident of Kettle Falls, Wash., passed away on June 19, 2019 in her home town of Street, England at the age of 70.
Carol was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Colville Wash.. Her parents were Warren and Ethel Franz, of Kettle Falls. Carol was raised in Kettle Falls where she was actively involved in school activities. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Vice president of her Senior class, Drill team member as well as being a performing member of the choir. During her high school career, Carol was also a member of the Annual Staff, was the ASB Secretary and the Fall Festival Princess. In her spare time Carol enjoyed many hobbies including playing on the basketball team, working in the school office, participating in student council and was the FHA President and Vice President.
After High School, Carol attended Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash., where she graduated with a BA in medical records in in 1971. She got a job in Seattle, Wash. at the Providence hospital in 1972. Carol registered with the AMRA as an Administrator. She then went to Berniditto City Medical until 1975.
Carol loved to travel. She went to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 1975 to work in an American Hospital. While working there she met the man who would one day become her husband, Harry Mountain. She stayed in Saudi Arabia until 1977. From 1978 – 1983, Carol worked at a hospital in Roseburg, Ore. Then, in 1983 she returned to Saudi Arabia to work in the American hospital and spend her free time with Harry. They were married in 1985 in Colville, Wash. Carol had a dual citizenship with the US and UK, which was honored during her service in England.
People, children and animals all loved Carol. She loved singing in a Street Lady's Choir in her home town. They were invited to perform at many different events. Carol and Harry loved to travel together and had the opportunity to visit many places around the world.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel in 1986; her father, Warren in 2013; and her brother, Doug Franz in 2014. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Harry Mountain; step children, Harry Jr. and Angela; two step granddaughters, Harriet and Georgia; sister-in-law, Deanie Franz, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Carol's service was held in a church built during WWII by the USAF in Street, England. It was attended by many people as the church was full and there was standing room only.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 31, 2019