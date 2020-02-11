|
|
Carolyn Jodie Thompson passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on Jan. 11, 2020.
Carolyn was born on Sept. 15, 1962, in Orange, California.
She lived in California until the age of 10, when she moved with her family to the Olympia, Washington, area.
In 1990, she came to Kettle Falls/Colville to spend the rest of her life. Carolyn made many friends and was always ready to help anyone in need; her door was always open.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, playing Keno at local casinos and, most of all, crocheting. She was very talented and enjoyed making crocheted items for friends and family.
Her biggest joy in life was her 6-year-old granddaughter Mavis. She loved being "Grammy."
Carolyn is survived by her son, Jesse Thompson (Colville), daughter Laney Thompson (Colville), granddaughter Mavis Bergen (Colville), parents Carol and Harry "Bud" Wildes (Georgia), sister Richelle Rodriguez and Marlon (Maryland), sister Kristen Watkins and JC (Georgia) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be planned in the spring.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020