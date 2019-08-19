|
Chad Richard Liebman
Chad Richard Liebman was born on August 23, 1974 and passed away on August 12, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Chad lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, cutting wood, etc.
10 years ago, he met Tessa and her two children, Gracie and Cayden.
After they were married, Chad adopted Gracie and Cayden into his family. They all loved going to the cabin, standing around the fire pit laughing and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife, Tessa; his two children, Gracie and Cayden; his parents, Randy and Joanne; sister, Sheri (Jim); grandfather, Hap; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Tony and Cokie. Also many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He will be greatly missed. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The , Hospice of Spokane or the family directly.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019