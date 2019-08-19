Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Liebman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Chad Richard Liebman


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Chad Richard Liebman Obituary
Chad Richard Liebman
Chad Richard Liebman was born on August 23, 1974 and passed away on August 12, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Chad lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, cutting wood, etc.
10 years ago, he met Tessa and her two children, Gracie and Cayden.
After they were married, Chad adopted Gracie and Cayden into his family. They all loved going to the cabin, standing around the fire pit laughing and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife, Tessa; his two children, Gracie and Cayden; his parents, Randy and Joanne; sister, Sheri (Jim); grandfather, Hap; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Tony and Cokie. Also many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He will be greatly missed. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The , Hospice of Spokane or the family directly.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now