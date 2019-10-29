|
Charles "Chuck" Carpenter
Charles "Chuck" Carpenter passed away on October 10, 2019 at age 87 at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He was born on February 2, 1932 in Maidsville, West Virginia to Charles and Eva Carpenter. He attended school there until age 17 when he joined the United States Army.
While stationed at Fort Lawton in the Seattle area he met Gladys Barnett. On December 1, 1951 they married. It was there in Seattle that they started a family. Chuck worked at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years and retired in 1984.
After retiring Chuck and Gladys moved to Priest River, Idaho to enjoy hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards with friends and family and being outdoors.
In 1995 Chuck and Gladys became "Snowbirds". Each year until 2004 they traveled to Arizona for the winter. In 2006 they moved to Colville, Washington to be closer to family.
His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by three children, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will take place at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019