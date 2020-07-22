Charles Edward Starkey II (Chuck) passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 80 after a 13-year battle with various health issues.

Chuck was born on Nov. 14, 1939, in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

On Nov. 24, 1960, he married Jo-Anne Waggoner (Starkey).

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 through 1981, traveling the world. He spent much of his tenure on various aircraft carriers overseas.

He retired in 1981 as a Senior Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate.

In 1982, he and his family moved to Republic, Washington, and there he worked

for Radio Shack, the volunteer fire dept, first responders and EMS ambulance services. He was a handyman "fix-it guy" for a couple of businesses, including Texaco Service Station, and he served on the city council.

In 2000, he and Jo-Anne moved to Oak Harbor, Washington, and there he worked

at NAS Whidbey's Auto Repair Service Station.

In 2009, after the passing of Jo-Anne, he moved to Colville, Washington, to be to close to family.

He is survived by his little dog, Buddy; three sisters, Dee Bodine, Joanne Benitez, and Nancy Winters; one cousin, Connie Walling; three children, Charline Deese, Brenda Christine Starkey, and Chuck Starkey III; seven grandchildren, Ed Starkey (Davis), Ray Davis, Ben Davis, Jess Davis, Chrysta Starkey-Schmeling, Kyler Starkey, and Kaiden Starkey; two

great-grandchildren, Juniper Davis and Odin Davis.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jo-Anne Starkey; both parents, Charles Starkey and Elizabeth Starkey; and sister Betty Jane Lanius.

Chuck was a caring and loving man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather,

and best friend. He cared more for others than himself and was always there

when his children needed him. He was a strong, intelligent, and stoic man. He set an example for how we all should be living our lives and treating

others. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is planned for Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Danekas

Funeral Chapel in Colville, Washington.



