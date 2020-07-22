1/1
Charles Edward Starkey
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Starkey II (Chuck) passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 80 after a 13-year battle with various health issues.
Chuck was born on Nov. 14, 1939, in Homestead, Pennsylvania.
On Nov. 24, 1960, he married Jo-Anne Waggoner (Starkey).
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 through 1981, traveling the world. He spent much of his tenure on various aircraft carriers overseas.
He retired in 1981 as a Senior Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate.
In 1982, he and his family moved to Republic, Washington, and there he worked
for Radio Shack, the volunteer fire dept, first responders and EMS ambulance services. He was a handyman "fix-it guy" for a couple of businesses, including Texaco Service Station, and he served on the city council.
In 2000, he and Jo-Anne moved to Oak Harbor, Washington, and there he worked
at NAS Whidbey's Auto Repair Service Station.
In 2009, after the passing of Jo-Anne, he moved to Colville, Washington, to be to close to family.
He is survived by his little dog, Buddy; three sisters, Dee Bodine, Joanne Benitez, and Nancy Winters; one cousin, Connie Walling; three children, Charline Deese, Brenda Christine Starkey, and Chuck Starkey III; seven grandchildren, Ed Starkey (Davis), Ray Davis, Ben Davis, Jess Davis, Chrysta Starkey-Schmeling, Kyler Starkey, and Kaiden Starkey; two
great-grandchildren, Juniper Davis and Odin Davis.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jo-Anne Starkey; both parents, Charles Starkey and Elizabeth Starkey; and sister Betty Jane Lanius.
Chuck was a caring and loving man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather,
and best friend. He cared more for others than himself and was always there
when his children needed him. He was a strong, intelligent, and stoic man. He set an example for how we all should be living our lives and treating
others. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned for Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Danekas
Funeral Chapel in Colville, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Danekas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danekas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved