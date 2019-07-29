|
Charles Noel Smithson
Charles Noel Smithson passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 in Colville, Wash. at the age of 78. He was born on August 2, 1941 in Calico Rock, Ark. to Joseph and Anette Smithson.
They moved to Sunnyslope, Wash. in 1947. At 12 years old, his father passed away and the family moved to Wenatchee, Wash.. He worked for Alcoa for 34 years until his retirement in 1997. Sadly, his son, Troy passed away in 2005. He moved back to his Colville home he had owned from 1976 until now. Tragically his daughter, Sherry passed in 2012.
Charles enjoyed cooking and he made the best potato salad, working on cars and tinkering around with other equipment. Riding his ATV on his property; he enjoyed listening to the Mariners on his radio and watching the Seahawks play. He was a great storyteller. He was a generous and all around good guy, with a good sense of humor.
Charles will forever be missed. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Smithson and grandson, Andrew Erdman; granddaughter, Shaina Wilkins and the mother of his children, Carolyn Bass; sister, Joyce Blue and brother, Vernon Smithson.
A celebration of Charles's life will be announced at a later date and time. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 31, 2019