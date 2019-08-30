Home

Mr. Charles Pelissier Sr.


1937 - 2019
Charles Pelissier Sr
Charles Pelissier Sr., an 81-year resident of Stevens County, Wash., passed away on July 31st, in Colville, Wash. at the age of 81 following his battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Charles was born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Colville, Wash., the son of Roy Pelissier and Mildred (Wagner) Pelissier.
He was raised in Stevens County, where he started working as a ranch hand at a young age. He loved being a cowboy. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Everyone always enjoyed hearing the never ending stories he had to tell. Charles was full of stories and good times.
He acquired a job at Boise and worked there for many years until he retired. He spent his retirement doing what he loved while he could and enjoyed himself.
He is survived by his two brother's, Gerald of Marcus, Wash. and John of Kettle Falls, Wash.; His children, Regina of Kettle Falls, Wash., Rebecca of Marcus, Wash., and Charles Jr. of Kettle Falls, Wash., as well as 8 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept. 14th at 3pm at the Marcus Town Hall. The address is 1011 Cider St., Marcus Wash.; all are welcome.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019
