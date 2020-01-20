|
Christopher Robert Even passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1964, in Hot Springs, Montana, to parents Darrell and Vivian (Ives) Even.
Chris and his family moved to Idaho, and later to Colville, Washington, where Chris grew up in the country.
He loved his animals, feathered and furry.
He was kind and giving, enjoyed drawing, fishing, crocheting and the Seahawks.
After graduating from high school, he began a challenging journey with mental illness.
Chris is survived by his parents, Darrell and Vivian; sister, Christina; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.
No service is planned. Pray a loving prayer.
The family appreciates Bethany Place, Spokane, Chris' residence for the last two years.
Remember, each of us impacts other lives, and some of you did that for Chris in positive ways.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020