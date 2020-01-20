Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Even
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Robert Even


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Robert Even Obituary
Christopher Robert Even passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1964, in Hot Springs, Montana, to parents Darrell and Vivian (Ives) Even.
Chris and his family moved to Idaho, and later to Colville, Washington, where Chris grew up in the country.
He loved his animals, feathered and furry.
He was kind and giving, enjoyed drawing, fishing, crocheting and the Seahawks.
After graduating from high school, he began a challenging journey with mental illness.
Chris is survived by his parents, Darrell and Vivian; sister, Christina; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends.
No service is planned. Pray a loving prayer.
The family appreciates Bethany Place, Spokane, Chris' residence for the last two years.
Remember, each of us impacts other lives, and some of you did that for Chris in positive ways.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -