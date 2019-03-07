Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Tieszen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Clarence Tieszen

He called it "the experience I cherish more than anything else I've done in my life." It was the four years (1964 – 1968) he spent in Nigeria working with the USAID program. He was chosen to help with reservoir-building so local farmers could preserve water for year-round use, rather than having to move every dry season when the water ran out.

His years in Nigeria became the subject of many stories in his retirement years, accounts of personal friendships he made with Nigerians and adventures they had together. They included dramatic tales, such as pulling out a caterpillar stuck in deep mud in a gully for years and shooting a hippopotamus that had wandered into the reservoir, thereby providing food for an entire village.

This was only one of many adventures of this nonagenarian who lived most of his working life in Anchorage, Alaska. Before he started his 30 -ear career with the Bureau of Land Management, he had already had two unusual heroic achievements: two years of being a smoke jumper with the U.S. Forest Service in Montana and two ocean voyages as a Sea-going Cowboy, a joint venture between UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) and the .

Clarence Tieszen was born in 1922 in Lustre, Mont. He died Feb. 24, 2019, at the age of 96 in the home of his nephew, Eldon Toews, where he had lived since 2010, after moving from his orchard in Eastern Washington near Kettle Falls.

Clarence left the Lustre community for Alternate Service during WWII and then lived in Great Falls, Mont., before moving to Alaska in 1949.

During the time he was in Alaska, he made full use of the state's abundant opportunities for skiing, hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing.

Not only was he an avid traveler in his home state, but an intrepid world traveler. He loved experiencing the world's wonders – from bungee-jumping in New Zealand to walking the Great Wall of China, and skiing some of the world's highest peaks. He not only was a world traveler but a voracious reader.

When the family helped him move off the farm in Kettle Falls, they were astonished to see a vast library of books with subjects that ranged from astronomy to cooking, geography to art, and physiology to law.

During the 25 or so years he lived on his farm in Washington, Clarence was active in several camping groups based in Kettle Falls that took short trips around the region, specializing in local geology and scenery. He was also an avid horse-shoe player, winning second place in the Senior Division of the World Horseshoe Tournament in 2000.

Clarence found his peace in Jesus near the end of his life. He was preceded in death by one sister, Clara Toews, and one brother, Willard Tieszen. He is survived by one brother, LeVern Tieszen of Caldwell, Idaho; two sisters, Laura Friesen of North Newton, Kan., and Adaline Crabtree of Bremerton, Wash.,;and 21 nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Clarence Tieszen's name may be made to Living Way Fellowship, 708 Missouri Ave, Miles City, Mont., 59301.