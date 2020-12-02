Claudia Ann Koontz-Goering, a native and long-time resident of Colville, Washington, passed away peacefully on her terms at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville on Nov. 18, 2020. She was 89.

She was raised on a farm by her parents, George and Olive Oakshott, along with her older brother, George, and her younger sister, Ginny.

The Oakshotts were contributing and well-known members of the community where they raised cattle while also being teachers, lawyers and business owners.

Oakshot Road, west of Colville, runs along the farm's property. Not being the first time it was spelled incorrectly, Claudia proudly drilled into her children that there were "two t's" in Oakshott.

Words to characterize Claudia have always been descriptive: witty, spunky, one-of-a-kind, intelligent, very well read, engaging storyteller and fearless.

Claudia attended Colville High School where she participated in theatre and later attended the University of Hawaii for her freshman year of college.

She then transferred to Washington State College where she met her future husband, Jim Koontz.

After graduating from WSC, she worked as a travel agent in Chicago.

The story goes that Jim called her in Chicago and asked to visit to which she replied, "Yes! I'll marry you!"

Light-hearted banter was characteristic throughout their 30 years of marriage until Jim's death in 1985.

Following their quest for fun and adventure, Claudia and Jim relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where Jim continued his career in law. There, they raised their four children to adulthood.

Claudia also worked as a social worker, thrift shop manager, insurance salesperson and volunteer in the community and schools.

Following Jim's death, Claudia made another fearless move and returned to her birthplace to tend to her ailing parents.

After having left Colville so many years before, she realized how much she missed and loved it.

In Colville, she was introduced on a blind date to John Goering, a long-time Colville resident.

Claudia had developed a loss of hearing in her 50's and later received a cochlear implant. On their blind date, she quipped that he probably never imagined he'd be on a "blind and deaf date".

This cracked him up so much, and they became an inseparable team and were married in 2002.

In addition to their long-time affiliation with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, they enjoyed four-wheeling, traveling, and raising llamas and peacocks.

They often entertained their many friends and extended family - and even installed a tepee in their front yard for the many road cyclists that visited their bike hostel.

Claudia is survived by her husband, John Goering; her four children, Jeff Koontz (Suzanne), Rhonda Larson (Rod), Jerry Koontz (Mong), Eric Koontz (Lisa); John's two daughters, Terri Rose (Carey) and Tracy Altringer; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, including one with the middle name, Oakshott.

Those wishing to honor Claudia's life may make a donation to the Libraries of Stevens County Foundation.



