Clifford James "Jim" Hartill passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2020. He had a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and other related issues.
The in-home Hospice "angels" had checked in on him weekly since April 2018.
Jim was born at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Chewelah, Washington, to Clifford W. and Fay L. (Holland) Hartill on Jan. 30, 1946. He was their eldest son.
With this sister, Jane, and brother, Claude, they lived and worked on the family farm on Cozy Nook Road in Chewelah.
After graduating from Chewelah High School in 1964, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1965. He was stationed in Greece as an electric power production mechanic and operator and received an honorable discharge on Oct. 15, 1968, as a sergeant.
Jim returned to the family farm in Chewelah, where he helped with the farming until he got a job as the lube man at Carter Motors in Colville, Washington.
In 1971, Jim was hired at the Chapot Lumber Mill and became part of the mill family. He worked as a lumber and chip truck driver, but helped out in all departments over the mill over the next 20-plus years, until the mill shut down in the 1990s.
Jim worked for the WSDOT as a summer and winter temp from 1996-2002.
Then he worked at Hewes Marine Company, doing final inspection and shipping, until he was forced to retire in 2009 due advancing Parkinson's.
Jim married Mary Strating in 2003 and lived with her and her daughter's family on Middle Basin Road until our Lord called him home.
Jim and Mary loved their vacations exploring the Northwestern states and Southwestern Canada.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Claude Hartill; nephew, Jerry Hartill and wife Gail; niece, Susan and husband Dan Gaither; stepdaughter, Andrea McGuire; and stepson, Lt. Colonel Simon Strating and wife, Eve.
He also has seven step-grandkids who loved him and called him their "Pappa."
He was a good, kind man who knew how to tell a good clean joke and was a great storyteller.
He loved to play guitars, listen to Chet Atkins music and shared the love of restoring classic Fords with nephew Jerry.
A memorial for him at the Colville Free Methodist Church will be announced later.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020