|
|
Coe A. Gifford lost her two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer and slipped into eternity on October 22, 2019. She was born in Sacramento, CA, on November 29, 1949, to Robert D. and Dorothy I. Gifford, the second oldest of four siblings. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Her brother, Robert, Jr., described Coe as an extremely independent and strong person...folk singer, Vietnam war activist, pioneer woman, Seattle shipyard welder, jewelry maker, librarian, skilled quilter, conservationist, and dedicated hermit. Others would add that she was a loyal friend, a lover of cats and books and medieval English history, optimistic, witty, passionately earnest about things that mattered to her yet never taking herself too seriously. She was generous, tenacious, a romantic at heart, and a true Onion-Creeker, having lived on Bodie Mountain for over 40 years.
At Coe's request, most of her ashes were spread around her beloved forest sanctuary, and some were scattered from the Cliffs of Dover in Great Britain, high above the crashing ocean surf.
Coe was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her younger siblings, James D. Gifford and Craig (Dorothy) Gifford, both in California, and her older brother, Robert, in Victoria, BC, as well as Robert's children Anna, Eva, and Jonas, all in Canada.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary, 501 Old Arden Hwy. Colville, WA 99114. In Coe's words, "they are a no-kill shelter, and they do amazing work while depending entirely on donations."
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020