Colleen June Cox James
1957 - 2020
Colleen June Cox James, 62, of Waycross, Georgia, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, following a two and a half year battle with breast cancer.
Born Sept. 21, 1957, in Colville, Washington, she was a daughter of Beverly Lotz Cox and the late Jasper Roan Cox, Jr.
She was raised in Colville and moved to Spokane, Washington, after graduating from Colville High School in 1975.
She lived in Spokane until 1994 when she moved to Waycross. She was a paralegal for the Law Offices of Thomas and Johnson, PC in Waycross.
Survivors include her three children, Miranda James of Waycross, Ashley James of Waycross, and Michael James (wife Samantha) of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Bailey James, Brooklyn James, Aubrey Johns, Ashlyn James and Alexa James all of Waycross, and Jaxon James, Alexandria James, Gage Mercer and Zayne Mercer, all of Blackshear; her mother, Beverly Lotz Cox of Waycross; her siblings, Cindy Haslam (Dan) of Everett, Washington, Robert Cox of Waycross, Randy Cox (Shelly) of Waycross, Jim Cox (Sherri) of Blackshear and David (Jennifer) of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The funeral was held Aug. 22 and burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery, Waycross.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at  www.hartfh.com.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
