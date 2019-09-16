|
Connie Eva McDaniels
Connie Eva McDaniels passed away on Sept. 10, 2019 at her home at the age of 62.
Connie was born in Bad Kissingen, Germany, to father, Raymundo, and mother, Ursula Gomez, on Feb. 5, 1957. Connie came to America at the age of 9, and became an American Citizen on Nov. 30, 1967. Connie also has two brothers, Mike (Susie) Gomez, and Dan (Janice) Gomez of Texas. Connie's father passed away in Vietnam on April 1, 1967, and her mom Ursula passed on Dec. 23, 2018. There were also a set of twins who passed as infants.
Connie later married Ed Level and had four children, Joseph, Jacob, Joshua, and Melissa Grace. Several years later they divorced. Some years later, Connie met Carl McDaniels and after 6 years of dating, the two got married. Connie worked for a local plywood mill in Kettle Falls for 10 years, and later became a care giver for two different companies. After about 15 years, Connies own health started to catch up on her and she had to retire. Her passions were cooking, baking, and anything she could create on the stove. She also loved fishing, but she never got the knack of taking the fish off her hook. One time I had to make a bait run, and when I got back to Lake Ellen, I noticed the bucket we washed out hands in was turned upside down by her rig, and I asked her whats with the bucket, and she grinned and said would you please take my fish off my hook. You can figure out where the fish was.
Connie is survived by her husband, Carl; her four children; a bunch of grand children; one great grand child; and Carls two children from a previous marriage, Robbie (Rashaun) McDaniels, and Shaina (Joe) Emra; and two brothers, Mike (Janice) Gomez, Dan (Suzie) Gomez from Texas, and a very specail couple Becky and Mark Parsons.
Danekas Funeral Chapel are in charge of arrangements, to them a very special Thank You. There will be a memorial for Connie at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019