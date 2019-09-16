|
|
Constance June Thew
Constance June Thew was born on August 31, 1946, to Jack and Phyllis Taft in Colville, Wash. She went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. Constance is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ross and Deborah Boggs; son-in-law, Darren Ross; grandchildren, Kevin and Joy Ross, Ashley Ross, Carlee and Levi Callahan, Savio Mascarenhas; great grand babies, Hannah and Katelyn Ross; brothers, Ken Taft, Ed Taft and Jackie Taft (deceased); sister, Linda Falwey.
Constance retired from Government service. Granny was very competitive playing Women's Fast Pitch Softball, leading her team to many tournament victories in Wash., Idaho, Ore. and Mont. with her smoking fast pitch. She was very involved in her Church families. She enjoyed vacationing at the Oregon Coast where she sat on the beach writing inspiring poems. A woman who fears the Lord shall be praised. Her position is strong and secure. She comforts and encourages. She is capable, she works with her hands in delight. She is intelligent, she opens her mouth in Godly wisdom. She is virtuous. Her lamp does not go out, but burns continually throughout the night. She opens her hands to the poor. She reaches out her filled hands to the needy. Strength and dignity are her clothing, making fine tapestry of purple linen. She rejoices over the future and is not afraid of old age. She holds love, peace, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control dear to her heart. Her children and grandchildren arise and call her blessed (our Mighty Woman of the Most High God). You have fought the good fight and exceed all women with your examples of the way you have lived this life. You are the exception. This day your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. You will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service for Constance Thew will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash.. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019