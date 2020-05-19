Dakota Garrett Crape
1992 - 2020
Dakota Garrett Crape was called upon by the Lord on April 26, 2020, at the age of 27.
Dakota was born to Dallas and Samantha Crape on Dec. 30, 1992, in Colville Washington.
Dakota Graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 2011.
After graduation, Dakota worked in the timber industry. After awhile he became a core driller for Falcon Drilling.
In 2016, Dakota was blessed with his son Carter Lee, whom he loved more the anything.
Dakota loved spending time with his brother Jessie, riding dirt bikes, four wheeling, and snowmobiling. He also took up a loving passion for horseback riding.
Dakota was also best friends with his nephew, Carson Gene.
Dakota Garrett Crape is preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Tillie Bidlen; and Darlene Fiest.
He is survived by his parents, Dallas and Samantha Crape; his brother, Jessie; his son, Carter Lee; and nephew, Carson Gene; and his girlfriend, Katie.
Dakota will be dearly missed and always loved, not only by his family but by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
