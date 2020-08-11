Dale Lee Haag, aged 74, went to be with our Lord on August 4, 2020.
Dale was born to Perry and Agnes (House) Haag in Colville, Washington, on Dec. 6, 1945.
A life-long resident of Kettle Falls, Washington, Dale graduated from Kettle Falls High School before entering the workforce.
In a time where many did not want to serve in the military, Dale enlisted in the National Guard, proudly serving the country he so dearly loved.
After returning to Kettle Falls, he met Christine Mullen, and after only three dates they were engaged, marrying on Jan. 8, 1971.
Their first son, Justin, was born in November of that same year, with their son Joshua and daughter Jana following soon after.
Dale referred to himself as "the old logger," and that title fit him well. He was always a mountain man, loving to spend his time hunting, fishing, and trapping as a licensed member of the Washington State Trappers Association. Spending time going to hot springs and watching bull riding, Dale loved to travel, but always hated actually leaving home in order to travel. After the first 50 miles or so, his love for travel took over and he would have a great time.
Dale loved animals, especially his dogs and chickens. He had a way with those chickens, to the point where he could simply tell them to "get in," and they would get right in that coop!
He was fiercely protective of everyone he liked, and even more protective of those he loved. He was honest and caring, loving his family and friends with all of his heart. Being a man of faith, his daily walks, often spanning several miles, were his time with God, and he truly cherished that time.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Agnes (House) Haag; and brother, Dwight Haag.
Dale is survived by his wife, Christine; sons, Justin Haag of Kettle Falls, and Joshua (Jennifer) Haag of Spokane, Washington; daughter Jana (Larry) Miller of Kettle Falls; and grandchildren, Dylan, Madison, and Jake.
There will be a funeral service at the Garden Valley Church in Kettle Falls on Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.
