1/1
Dan Arthur Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Arthur Newton passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior in the presence of his fiancée, Betty Harp, on July 8, 2020.
Dan was born the third of five children. From an early age, he developed a passion for tinkering with, and fixing, anything mechanical. His passion eventually developed into a career that was highly satisfying to him.
He started out working for a Ford dealership in Everett, Washington, as a mechanic. His work there eventually led him to start his own mechanic shop in Skykomish, Washington.
When he was in his early 40s, Dan experienced a drastic decline in health due to an illness from a parasite. His health was never the same after that. Despite his declining health, he was always generous to others.
Dan's passion for everything mechanical was only eclipsed by his love for his three children; one of whom passed away some years ago.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Christy Newton; son, Jonathan Newton; fiancée, Betty Harp; and multiple family members and friends. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danekas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved