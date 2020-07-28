Dan Arthur Newton passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior in the presence of his fiancée, Betty Harp, on July 8, 2020.
Dan was born the third of five children. From an early age, he developed a passion for tinkering with, and fixing, anything mechanical. His passion eventually developed into a career that was highly satisfying to him.
He started out working for a Ford dealership in Everett, Washington, as a mechanic. His work there eventually led him to start his own mechanic shop in Skykomish, Washington.
When he was in his early 40s, Dan experienced a drastic decline in health due to an illness from a parasite. His health was never the same after that. Despite his declining health, he was always generous to others.
Dan's passion for everything mechanical was only eclipsed by his love for his three children; one of whom passed away some years ago.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Christy Newton; son, Jonathan Newton; fiancée, Betty Harp; and multiple family members and friends. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care.