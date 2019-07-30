|
Darlene Eva Wells
Darlene Eva Wells passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019 in Colville, Wash. with her loving family and her dog by her side. She was born in Omak, Wash. on Sept. 9, 1938 to Lester and Mary (Alyea) Black.
At the age of 3, her family moved to the Douglas Falls area where she grew up on the family farm where she enjoyed the countryside, coloring and riding horses. Darlene attended Colville High School where she played on the girl's basketball team and graduated with the class of 1956. She met Larry Wells, and after a short courtship, they were married in Hotsprings, Mont. on Sept. 1st, 1956They moved over to Hot Springs, where Larry's parents lived, while he served in the military during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge they continued to reside in Hotsprings and in 1960 they welcomed a daughter, Carlene. In 1963, they moved to Colville where Darlene's parents and grandmother lived and would welcome their second daughter, Candy three years later. Darlene worked for many years at Newlands Café, Polkadot Grocery, the Colville Livestock Auction and Walmart in Colville while Larry worked at the Oldsmobile dealership, hauled cattle, owned his own car repair shop and then worked for Northwest Alloys. The family enjoyed living on a cattle farm, many fishing trips to the local lakes and rivers in the area, searching for the elusive morel mushroom, picking huckleberries up in the hills, and time with their family and friends. They would also take trips back to visit Larry's parents who still lived in Montana, meeting many times in Haugan at the 10,000 Silver Dollar Bar.
Darlene and Larry divorced after 25 years of marriage, but the maintained an amicable friendship. Darlene became acquainted with Kenny Huguenin and they shared a loving relationship for more than 30 years until his passing in 2010. Together they shared the love for animals and had a small farm where they had cattle and horses. She was always incredibly kind, caring for those close to her deeply and enjoyed spending time caring for their animals. Darlene was artistic and creative; she loved to color as a child and later as an adult and made countless fleece throws for gifts for family, friends and to share with dog rescues. She was authentic, had a generous spirit, and a tender heart for both people and animals in need. Darlene enjoyed singing, and played a variety of instruments including the piano, guitar, and accordion. She loved old time country and gospel music. Darlene will be dearly missed by many.
Darlene was preceded in death by both parents; her first husband, Larry Wells; her partner in life, Kenny Huguenin. She is survived by her two daughters, Carlene Louise Sparks, Colville, Wash. and Candy Lee Wells, Duvall, Wash..
A graveside service for Mrs. Darlene E. Wells and Larry L. Wells will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at Mt. View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash..
Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 31, 2019