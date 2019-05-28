Resources More Obituaries for David Lindeblad Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. David A. Lindeblad

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David A. Lindeblad

David A Lindeblad, age 70, died from cancer on May 17, 2019 in Omak, Wash. He left behind a wife, Elizabeth Fry, and daughter, Mary M. Lindeblad-Fry. They married June 22, 1985.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1948. Dave grew up in Spokane, Wash. with his parents, Twila Anderson Lindeblad Rees (deceased), and Malvin Lindeblad (deceased). He also had a stepfather, Art Rees (deceased). He is survived by his siblings, Jim Lindeblad (Jean), John Lindeblad (Mary), Jerry Skalet, Gary Lindeblad (Kris), and Maryanne Lindeblad (Kevin Krueger). He spent his summers in North Dakota with his grandparents, Andy and Martha Anderson.

Dave graduated from North Central High School in 1967, and Eastern Washington University in 1971. He later received a master's in education history from EWU. He completed the courses but not thesis for a Leadership in Education doctorate at Gonzaga University.

Dave spent two years in VISTA at the Puerto Rican Community Center in New London, Conn., where he learned Spanish. He then worked at Opportunities Industrialization Center in Spokane, Wash.

In 1978 he moved to Omak, Wash. to teach at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak, and received tenure. He was also Dean for 15 years, and then returned to teaching. He taught Political Science, History, Philosophy and Communications. He helped many students and was greatly appreciated as a teacher, mentor, and colleague. He championed the Omak Campus in many ways and was awarded Wenatchee Valley College's Faculty Member of the Year in 2012.

He was diagnosed with Myeloid Dysplasia Syndrome in August 2017, received treatment at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and was in remission until February 2018. He relapsed and was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was treated in Omak.

He chaired the Omak Chamber of Commerce for two years. He also chaired and later was a member of the boards for the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus and the Performing Arts Center. He was on the board of the Okanogan County Historical Society. He was an active member of the St. Joseph Church and St. Mary's Mission.

He was a long-time member of the Okanogan Flyfishing Club. Flyfishing was his passion and he introduced many people to it. He asked that his epitaph be "Bon Vivant and Fisherman."

He was a dedicated life-long Democrat. He never had a hard word for anyone. He influenced many to continue with their educations.

People can donate to the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Foundation David A. Lindeblad Book Fund.

The Community Rosary for Dave will be at 7 pm at the Omak Long House on Friday, May 24, 2019. Dinner will follow.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10 am at the Omak Long House. Breakfast will precede the Mass, and there will be dinner following. Internment will be at the Hall Creek Cemetery in Inchelium, Wash. after Mass.

Precht-Harris Nearents Chapel of Omak is handling the funeral arrangements, (509) 422-3333. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries