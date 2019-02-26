David B. Anderson

David B. Anderson, 71, of Colville, Wash., passed away Feb. 18, 2019. He was born on March 27,1947, in Spokane, Wash.

David moved to Colville early in life to help at his uncle Ray Miller's ranch. He graduated from Colville High School in 1965.

He was a proud Army veteran, serving in Vietnam as a sergeant. He was a proud member of the American Legion.

David worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 17 years on the tie gang. He also worked in the Tri-County area doing timber falling. He retired in 2008.

David had several hobbies, including prospecting, motorcycle adventuring and cowboy action shooting. He loved shooting ground squirrels with his boys.

David is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, June Davis; seven brothers, Douglas Anderson (Spokane), Dwayne Anderson (Mead), Dale Anderson (Coeur d' Alene), Daniel Anderson (Bremerton), Donald Anderson (Colville), Raymond Anderson (Lebanon, Tenn.), Kevin Anderson (Spokane); four sisters, Dorothy Sawer (Spokane), Dolores Neibergall (Portland, Ore.), Rose Klaassen (Lebanon, Tenn.), Ruth Rocci (Alexandria, Va.); three sons, Marvin (Toni) Anderson (Colville), Clint (Carrie) Anderson (Colville), Chris Spratt (Beaverton, Ore.); three daughters, Victoria Hall (Florida), April Davis (Spokane, Wash.), Jennifer Davis (Federal Way, Wash.); and six grandchildren.

A Potluck dinner will be held on March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Colville Senior Center (HUB), 231 W. Elep Ave. in Colville. The family requests you bring your favorite photos. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary