David Cissel Lynt passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020, at Buena Vista Nursing Home in Colville, Washington.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1952, in Washington D.C. to parents Richard K. and Elizabeth (Cissel) Lynt. A fifth generation Washingtonian, he resided in the greater Washington, D.C., area for all but the last six years of his life..
David attended Northwood High school in Silver Spring, Maryland, graduating with the class of 1970.
He then went on to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia, and graduated in 1974 with a degree in sociology.
After graduating college, David briefly worked for a D.C. law firm. He did some retail work, was a summer camp counselor for disabled children, worked in and managed a local pet shop and performed many volunteer services.
Throughout his school years, David nurtured a fascination with wildlife, particularly reptiles. He brought home numerous snakes and turtles from the nearby woods to keep as pets.
For a short time, he provided a home for a beloved raccoon, Willie, orphaned when he tumbled from a chimney nest.
David loved all genres of music. He played the drums and would jam out with his friends whenever he had the opportunity.
He also engaged in sports, like football, and excelled in archery and basketball (in later years likened to John Havlicek).
As a resident of Washington State, David cheered vigorously for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He also adopted the Green Bay Packers and was an ardent fan of quarterback Aaron Rogers.
Throughout his life, David manifested a great sense of humor and had a particular gift for punning. In Westminster, Maryland, David received an award for being the "King of Puns". He was proud of his skill and took a special delight in being able to make people laugh.
One of his favorite scriptures was "A merry heart doeth good like the medicine."
David was a devout Christian. He had a special affinity for the book of Psalms, his favorite being Psalms 23.
He was a good and kind man who never wanted to hurt anyone in any way, always endeavoring to live up to the precepts of his faith.
He will be greatly missed.
David was preceded in death by both parents, Richard and Elizabeth.
He is survived by his sister Margaret (Richard Hoover) Lynt, Colville, Washington; and brother Richard (Marilyn) Lynt, Gainesville, Georgia; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins from coast to coast.
A heartfelt thank you to the physicians and staff of Fresenius Dialysis of Colville who kept David going as long as possible, the physicians and staff of New Alliance Counseling who kept David functional as possible, the ResCare providers who made David's home and dialysis days as easy as possible, and the Buena Vista staff whose loving care made David's last six months as comfortable as possible.
Thanks also to the friends and acquaintances who took time out of their busy lives to support and care for David. His family is grateful.
Memorial contributions in David's honor can be made to Buena Vista Nursing Home, or the .
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020