Debra Kay Gotham
Debra Kay Gotham, age 62, a 23 year resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on July 30, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. Deb was born on March 8, 1957 in Spokane, Wash. the daughter of Robert Henry and Barbara Jean (Britton) Waldron.
Deb was raised in Spokane where she attended St. John Vianny Catholic School and then graduated from University High School in 1975. She then married Kim Baker and they had two children, Josh and Jody. Deb worked for the East Valley School District as the Moutain View Middle School secretary for many years. After her divorce from Kim, Deb met Scott Gotham, at a Good Guys Cars Show. From that day forward, they were never apart. On November 17, 1995, Deb and Scott married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at the Colonial Wedding Chapel. In 1996, she and Scott moved to Colville. While in Colville, she worked as an office manager at the Healing Arts Center in Colville. Deb retired in 2015 after the closing of the Healing Art Center. She enjoyed retirement for a couple of years before taking a part time position with Larry A. Zoodsma, CPA in Colville in January of 2018. On January 28, 2019, Deb was diagnosed with a brain tumor (Glioblastoma). Her rapidly declining health required she retire a second time and focus on her health.
Deb had a wonderful passion for the ukulele. She would meet regularly with a group of ukulele playing friends to play and sing. Deb also enjoyed kayaking but her favorite time was spent with her family and especially her grandchildren. She and Scott shared "date night" every Saturday with dinners at the Silver Beach Resort restaurant from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Deb was always on the move with projects and sharing time with people and caring for her dogs. Her greatest concern was the welfare of other and how she could assist her husband, family, friends and anyone in need.
Deb was preceded in death by her: Father, Robert Waldron and step-father, Dwayne Oxner.
She is survived by her husband: Scott Gotham; son, Josh Baker (Krissy) of Spokane, Wash.; daughter, Jody Peters (Kyle) of Spokane, Wash.; grandsons, Tanner and Mason Peters, Riley Baker; grand daughters, Haley & Emily Baker; mother, Barbara Oxner; sisters, Linda Beck (Barry) of Spokane, Wash., Teresa Sevigney (Mike) of Spokane; brothers, Bob Waldron of Spokane, Gary Waldron (Christina) of Spokane, nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are strongly encouraged to any organization make life better for people or pets. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest-book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019