Delmar Ray Barrans, born Aug. 4, 1932, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Clifford and Inice (Brown) Barrans.
He married Alma Lea Parker (deceased)on June 14, 1951, in Chewelah, Washington.
He married Ann Rodgers on January 13, 2013.
Demar died on March 5, 2020, in Spokane at Hospice of Spokane House North.
Pastor Barrans pastored in Rice, Washington; Mullan and Wallace, Idaho; Bellingham, Lake Stevens and Kent, Washington; Yuma, Arizona; Kettle Falls, Washington; Merritt and Grand Forks, British Columbia; and finished his ministry at New Beginnings Fellowship in Kettle Falls
He retired in May 2018 after 63 years ministry. He preached in 66 countries around the world.
Family:
Tamra Barrans Johnson:
Grandchildren, Samantha Johnson, Brittany Johnson
Terry, Sr. (deceased) and Carla Barrans:
Grandchildren, Terry Barrans Jr., Kalani and Barrans (great-grandchild Asher), Taylor and Allie Barrans (great-grandchildren Antonio, Ahava Joy, born July 2020)
Russ Barrans:
Grandchildren: David & Morgan Barrans (great-grandchildren Kennedy, Brynn, Finnley), Rachael Barrans, Natalie Barrans
Ted and Tami Barrans:
Grandchildren, Chris and Kelsey Barrans, Kit and Alli Barrans Willett (great-children Brooklyn, Mason, Blake)
Tim and Debbi Barrans:
Grandchildren, Andy and Timelle Barrans Rosen (great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Micah, Drew), Tim T and Anne Barrans (great grandchildren Annalissa Marie, Charlotte Grace) Tiffany Barrans, Kelly and Tessa Barrans Davis (great-grandchildren Kacee, Dylann, born August 2020)
Rob and Karen Barrans:
Grandchildren, Christopher Barrans and Callan McKee (great-grandchild Harper), Matthew Barrans (great-grandchild Sierra).
The memorial service will be held at Colville Assembly of God, 516 Glenn Ave Colville, Washington, at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 14.
The family would like to thank Sara Chamberlin, his hospice nurse, for all her loving care over the last two months.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020